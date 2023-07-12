Opinion: Why Manchester United Should Sign Joao Felix

Manchester United were successful to an extent last season as they won the Carabao Cup for the first time in many years, but the club was unable to win other trophies they participated in like the FA Cup, the English Premier League, and the Europa League. In a bid for the club to compete for Major trophies next season now that they have qualified for the UEFA Champions League, it is expedient that they sign some quality players.

Manchester United need an attacker because they had to rely on only Rashford in their attacking department last season, which made it difficult for them to compete with other top clubs that had different players scoring for them. There is football news circulating on the internet about the club being linked to Joao Felix, who played for Chelsea last season on loan.

Felix is widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents in European football. He possesses incredible technical skills, excellent vision, and a natural ability to score goals. Manchester United need a player with these abilities so that they can have a creative spark and goal-scoring threats in the final third of the pitch.

Joao is a versatile player who can operate in various attacking positions. He is comfortable playing as a striker, a supporting forward, or even an attacking midfielder. This flexibility would provide Manchester United’s coach Erik Ten Hag with multiple options in their attacking setup and enable the manager to adjust tactics as per the team’s needs.

At just 23 years old, Joao Felix has already proven himself as a top player. It will be interesting to see whether or not Manchester United will sign him before the transfer window closes.

