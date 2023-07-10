Opinion: Why Manchester United Should Play Mason Mount As A Midfielder And Not As A Winger

Manchester United, under the leadership of their able head coach, Erik Ten Hag, decided to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea Football Club in what is their first and only signing so far. There are doubts regarding the position where the former Ajax football club coach will play the Englishman in the club given that the player can operate as a winger and as a midfielder.

Manchester United should not utilize Mount from the wings because they already have players on the wings who are capable of performing better than him. The club already has the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Garnacho, and Antony on the wings; it will be unnecessary to put Mount in this position given that these players are natural wingers.

Mount will do well for his new club in the middle of the park because the player clearly has the exquisite characteristics to work under Ten Hag as a midfielder. The player is press-resistant; he has the ability to make adequate runs in a bid to win a tackle; he has the ability to play an array of both long and short passes to his teammates; he is a good ball progressor; and he can also contribute to the team by scoring goals from midfield. The player has the qualities to thrive in the midfield at Manchester United, and this is because he has players like Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes who will help him maximize his talents.

Dear esteemed readers, please like, share, and comment on your views below.

TheTirelessWriter (

)