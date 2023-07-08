Opinion: Why Manchester United Should Not Use Henderson As First Choice

Manchester United performed very well last season under the leadership of former Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag, as they were able to finish third in the English Premier League and also win the Carabao Cup. One of the players that was instrumental for the team in their success last season is David De Gea, but the goalkeeper whose contract expired some weeks ago revealed today that he will no longer be playing for the club again. This means that the club needs to be in the transfer market to sign a new goalkeeper or risk using Dean Henderson as their first choice.

Manchester United should not use Henderson, whom they loaned out to Nottingham Forest last season, as their first choice because the player does not have the requisite qualities to play the kind of pattern that Ten Hag wants the team to play. Ten Hag likes his goalkeepers to be good distributors of the ball, and if he had seen this ability in Henderson, he would have given the keeper a starting role ahead of De Gea before he sanctioned the loan of the Englishman, but it is clear that the coach is not convinced that Henderson is well suited to carry out his ideas.

Manchester United have identified Andre Onana as their prime target in the transfer window. Negotiations have already started, and it will be interesting to see whether the club can be able to sign the former Ajax goalkeeper who understands Ten Hag’s philosophy.

