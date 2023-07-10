Opinion: Why Manchester United Should Not Sell Marcus Rashford

Manchester United did well in all competitions last season, as they were able to win the Carabao Cup, reach the FA Cup final, finish third in the English Premier League, and reach the quarterfinals of the Europa League in a game where they were eliminated by Sevilla, who went on to win the trophy.

One player that helped Manchester United perform well last season was Marcus Rashford. The club had to rely on their star forward to score goals for the club, despite the fact that he is a winger. The player had more goals than all the strikers combined in the team last season. Rashford was not just scoring goals; he was a threat to the opposition’s defense, as he was always looking for ways to create space for himself and his teammates to score.

Rashford proved himself to be one of Manchester United’s best players last season, as he won the English Premier League player of the month on more than one occasion. Due to his performance last season, the player also ended up on the Premier League team of the year.

There have been rumors on social media that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing the Englishman should their star player Kylian Mbappe leave the club before the summer transfer window closes. It will be interesting to see whether or not the club will sanction the sale of Rashford, but it is clear that beyond doubt, the club will really need the services of their highest goalscorer last season ahead of next season.

