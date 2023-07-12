Opinion: Why Manchester United Should Not Sanction The Sale Of Dean Henderson

Manchester United performed exceptionally well in all competitions that they participated in last season, though they were only able to win the Carabao Cup out of the four major competitions that they participated in. In a bid for the club to compete with top teams both in Europe and in the domestic league, they have been very active in the summer transfer window. They have already signed Mason Mount from Chelsea, and it is likely that they are going to sign more players before the end of the transfer window.

Manchester United need to sign a goalkeeper and keep Dean Henderson if they are really serious about contending for the bigger trophies in the coming season. This is because the club allowed David De Gea to leave the club upon the completion of his official contract, and there is no other goalkeeper who has been in the team for as long as Dean Henderson.

Henderson has the ability to shine as a goalkeeper under the leadership of Erik Ten Hag, as he can distribute with both his hands and feet as a goalkeeper, as well as claim crosses or catch and punch high balls.

The goalkeeper clearly has the intention of playing for the club, but since he wasn’t guaranteed the opportunity to start games, he has always been on loan for long periods of time. Nottingham Forest understand how good the goalkeeper is, and that is why they are ready to pay Manchester United for his services.

It will be interesting to see whether the club that will be starting their pre-season today will sell or keep the Englishman.

