Opinion: Why Manchester United Should build their future around Rashford

When Paris Saint-Germain became interested in buying Marcus Rashford over the summer, some could not help but mock the suggestion.

Why would a club littered with the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, who had just triumphed in Ligue 1 by 15 points the season prior, possibly want a player on the down and out?

No Manchester United player came away from Ralf Rangnick’s tenure with much credibility, but Rashford was particularly scolded.

Now reports suggest that Bayern Munich, as per Bild, are eyeing the situation of the attacker. However, no one is laughing this time around.

Rashford is one of Europe’s elite strikers this season. This is good enough in isolation, but in contrast to last term, it’s phenomenal.

The England international is just one goal away from equaling his best tally- the 22 he scored in the 2019/20 campaign – and we’re just halfway through February.

No doubt he’ll better his record – and in his sort of form you imagine it will come soon. But what has made Rashford into such a breathtaking player this campaign?

Well, for one: Rashford’s positional sense has been vastly improved. Take his goal against Leeds. Playing in a 4231, Rashford, poised on the left side, is given the freedom to push central as the ball is played to Luke Shaw.

At this point, Rashford is on the edge of the box with Maximilian Wober tightly marking him and facing towards the ball.

As Shaw peels his foot back to swing one into the centre, Rashford brilliantly turns away from the Leeds defender and curls his run so he is in a yard of space by the penalty spot.

It’s a simple finish with his head thereafter, a goal against the run of play at Elland Road that makes all the difference.

Rashford does the same against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. Again Shaw is found on the flank, nestled by the box. The left-back hits a low ball into the penalty spot.

Rashford expects the cut-back, he does not fall for the same trick as his marker did – instead, keeping his composure, he angles his body so the ball just requires a quick turn of the heel to push itself into the net with enough venom.

Rashford has found the cutting edge of a lethal No.9, not just in terms of his end product, but knowing where to be and how to deceive those around him.

But under Erik ten Hag, the attacker has developed more than just being a neat finisher who knows the right place to be to receive passes in dangerous areas.

According to InStat data, Rashford now averages 0.15 assists per match compared to his 0.06 last campaign – it’s an increase of six more in total. He makes 0.33 more key passes this season, 0.26 more shots, and 4.5 more dribbles; his xG averages at 0.36 compared to 0.10 last term, while his recoveries is now at 0.97 compared to 0.65 last season. Interceptions have improved by 0.34 as well.

The club remain calm on the situation – Rashford is playing the best football of his career and the focus now is on beating Barcelona in the Europa League and earning a Champions League spot.

But, should this form continue, the club can expect many more rival clubs knocking at the door.

The Wythenshawe-born lad, whose mural is one of the main attractions on Withington high street, is a born Red and his trajectory will surely be only Man United’s gain.

