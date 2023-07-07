Opinion: Why Manchester United Needs Casemiro To Be In Top Form Next Season

Manchester United, under the leadership of Erik Ten Hag, made some very decent signings in the summer transfer window last season. One of the fantastic players that the club acquired in that transfer window is Casemiro. This is because the player is what the club has been missing for many years since their legend, Michael Carrick, retired.

Casemiro was very fundamental to the way Manchester United played last season. The Brazilian was vital to the club when it came to winning tackles, putting himself on the line to make last-ditch blocks, spreading long and short passes to his teammates, scoring goals, assisting his teammates, motivating them, and showing his leadership capacity in the team.

The former Real Madrid defensive midfielder made Manchester United very difficult to play against last season as he provided a defensive shield to the team and didn’t allow opposition teams the opportunity to penetrate the team. It was clearly obvious that Casemiro was an important figure in the team, as the club really struggled last season whenever the player was on suspension. With all the benefits that the club is enjoying from the player, they can only hope that he continues to be in top shape and form ahead of the coming season.

Manchester United have been very active in this summer’s transfer window, as they have already signed Mason Mount from Chelsea. This player will reduce Casemiro’s workload because he is very energetic and always helps his teammates when they are out of possession.

