Opinion: Why Manchester United Need Wan-Bissaka To Be In Top Form Next Season

Manchester United did well in all competitions last season, even though they were able to win just the Carabao Cup. The club reached the final in the FA Cup, made the top four, and was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Europa League by Sevilla, who ended up defeating AS Roma to win the trophy. There were many players who helped the club defensively last season, and one of these players is Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka is known for his exceptional defensive skills, which were crucial for the club last season as they went on to have the highest clean sheets in the English Premier League. The player’s ability to tackle, intercept, and track back quickly makes him a reliable presence in the team’s defense. The former Crystal Palace right back is a testament that with a solid defensive foundation, Manchester United can maintain stability at the back, thereby reducing the number of goals conceded and providing a platform for the team to build upon.

Wan-Bissaka’s defensive prowess enables him to effectively neutralize opposition wingers and limit their impact on the game. By shutting down the opposing team’s attacking threats on the right flank, he helps control the game and reduces the chances of conceding goals. While it is clear that Wan-Bissaka needs to work on his attacking returns, there is no doubt that the player has always performed well defensively in the games that he has started. Ten Hag will only hope that the player will continue his good form ahead of the coming season.

