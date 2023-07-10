Opinion: Why Manchester United Need To Sign Two Strikers

Manchester United did fantastically well last season under the leadership of their able coach Erik Ten Hag, as they were able to win the Carabao Cup, reach the final in the FA Cup, and finish third in the English Premier League. In a bid for the club to win bigger trophies next season, they have been very active in the transfer market as they want to compete with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and others ahead of the coming season.

Manchester United have been linked with a lot of strikers already in the transfer window, but it will be important for the club to consider the signing of two strikers in order for them to compete effectively and efficiently. The club needs to sign two strikers because their striker, Anthony Martial, is not fit enough to represent the club at the highest level, as we saw last season. The player was plagued with injuries for most of the games that the club played last season, and the club had to use Wout Weghorst, who was not scoring goals, as their striker. Marcus Rashford, who is a winger, had to step into the striker’s position because he was one of the few players who could score goals for the club, though this position is not his favorite as he prefers starting from the left wing.

There have been rumors circulating that the club is interested in sanctioning the sale of the Frenchman before the window closes, and if these rumors are true, then it is clear that the club needs two strikers.

