Opinion: Why Manchester United Need To Sign A Back-Up Defensive Midfielder For Casemiro

Manchester United did fantastically well under the able leadership of former Ajax football club coach Erik Ten Hag, as the coach was able to lead them to a Carabao Cup triumph last season, and he was also able to make the top four as the club finished third.

At some point last season, there were talks from some football experts, lovers, and journalists about the need for the club to sign a backup defensive midfielder for Casemiro. This is because the Brazilian international missed a lot of matches for the club through suspensions, and in the period where the player was absent for the club on the pitch, the club really struggled to compete with other top teams as they didn’t have a like-for-like replacement for the world-class defensive midfielders.

The club also needs to sign a top defensive midfielder because Casemiro, at his age, cannot play all matches for the club. This means they need a young player who has the ability to defend and is in the mold of Casemiro. The player can also be an understudy to the former Real Madrid legend, so that when he leaves the club, they will already have a suitable replacement on the ground for him.

It is yet to be seen whether Manchester United will sign any defensive midfielders before the transfer window closes. This is because they have to prioritize the signing of a goalkeeper and a striker before the window closes.

