Opinion: Why Manchester United Need Malacia To Be In Top Form Next Season

Manchester United performed well last season under the able leadership of their head coach, Erik Ten Hag, as they were able to win the Carabao Cup for the first time in a long period of time and they were able to reach the FA Cup final, though they were defeated by Manchester City courtesy of two goals from Gundogan. In a bid for the club to compete for bigger trophies in the coming season, they will need all hands on deck. One of the players that the club will need to be in top form next is Malacia. This is because Ten Hag may decide again to use Luke Shaw as a center-back in the coming season, just like he did in some matches last season, and Malacia will be needed to marshal the left-back position if such changes occur again. The club will also need the player in an unfortunate situation where Shaw is not in great shape physically or mentally.

Malacia’s defensive awareness and ability to read the game well could help in minimizing defensive errors and offering more cover to the center-backs. His solid tackling and positioning can enhance United’s defensive solidity next season. While it is clear that the player has to work on his attacking returns, the player is a very good defender, and this will help the club when facing tricky and pacy wingers.

Malacia is a young player with the potential to become a very great player at Manchester United. At 23 years old, he still has room for development and improvement at the highest level, and it will be interesting to see whether or not the player can be pivotal for the club next season.

