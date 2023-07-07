Opinion: Why Manchester United Need Luke Shaw To Be In Top Form Next Season

Manchester United did well in all competitions that they played last season. The club reached the quarterfinals of the Europa League, won the Carabao Cup, finished in the top four, and also reached the FA Cup final. One of the players that was essential for the club’s performance last season is Luke Shaw, and they will need the player to be in top form as they seek to win more trophies under the able leadership of Erik Ten Hag, who will be coaching the club for the second term in the coming season.

Shaw was fantastic for his club last season, both as a left back and as a centre Back. The Englishman, who is a natural left back, was tasked with the responsibility of marshalling the defense of the club when players such as Varane and Martinez are injured, and the player did fantastically well in his new position.

Shaw did exceptionally well for the team last season, as he helped when they were attacking and when they were defending. The player was always available to send great crosses into the opposition’s box. The player made some assists in some games, and he also did well in making tackles, interceptions, and vital blocks that would have led to goals against the club.

Manchester United really enjoyed the services of the player last season, and there will be high expectations of the player from his coach, the board, and the supporters of the club.

