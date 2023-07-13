Opinion: Why Manchester United Need Kobbie Mainoo To Be In Top Form Next Season

Manchester United did perform exceptionally and brilliantly last season, as they were able to make the top four by finishing third in the league, won the Carabao Cup, reached the FA Cup final, and were also eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Europa League. The club, under the leadership of Erik Ten Hag, has done well to introduce young players into the first team. The coach brought Garnacho into the first team last season, and the player did well in the games that he played. Another young player that has been tipped to start playing with the first team is Kobbie Mainoo.

Mianoo has shown that he has what it takes to play at the highest level at the club if he is promoted to consistently play in the English Premier League. The player has proven himself in the pre-season games where he has played for the club. Recently, in the pre-season friendly game that the club played against Leeds United, the player marshaled the middle of the park for the club, and it is clear from what we saw that the player will need to maintain top form ahead of next season in order for the club to compete in all competitions.

Mainoo is physically gifted, often riding tackles and shielding the ball, which grants more possession for the team. The player is very intelligent on the ball, and he plays an array of beautiful passes whenever he is on the pitch. There are talks that Manchester United wants to sign another midfielder after the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea, but due to their tight budget, it may be difficult for the club to sign another midfielder. This means that the club may need to give Kobbie a chance to make an impact with the first team, as he is highly rated by Ten Hag.

TheTirelessWriter (

)