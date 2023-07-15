Opinion: Why Manchester United Need Jadon Sancho To Be In Top Form Next Season

Manchester United struggled last season in front of goal, as only Rashford was firing on all cylinders for the club in all competitions. Jadon Sancho struggled to make an impact for the team in the first half of last season, though the player started showing what he could do at the highest level towards the end of last season. There have been reports linking the player to some clubs in Europe, but as things stand currently, there are higher chances that the player will be staying at the club, and if this is going to happen, the club will need the player to rediscover the form that made them sign him from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho is known for his exceptional dribbling skills, vision, and ability to create scoring opportunities. Manchester United struggled at times last season to break down compact defenses and lacked creativity in the final third. This was partly because Sancho could not create space for his teammates for goalscoring opportunities, but the club will benefit more from him in such situations if the player is in good physical and mental shape.

The presence of a player of the caliber of Sancho allows the team to rotate and rest players without sacrificing the attacking threat. It also puts pressure on other players to perform, raising the overall level of competition within the squad.

Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag will only hope that the player can find his form again ahead of the coming season so that he can hit the ground running.

