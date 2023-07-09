Opinion: Why Manchester United Need Eriksen To Be In Top Form Next Season

Manchester United is a club with a rich history and a reputation for attracting top talents. In recent years, they have been striving to reclaim their position at the pinnacle of English and European football. As they look ahead to the upcoming season, one player who could play a pivotal role in their resurgence is Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen, the Danish midfield maestro, has proven his quality during his time at Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan. Known for his exceptional vision, passing range, and ability to unlock defenses with his creativity, Eriksen has the potential to add a new dimension to Manchester United’s attacking play.

First and foremost, Eriksen’s arrival would address a key area of concern for Manchester United. Despite boasting talented midfielders like Bruno Fernandes and Fred, United have lacked a consistent playmaker who can orchestrate their attacks and dictate the tempo of the game. Eriksen’s composure on the ball and his ability to make incisive passes could help unlock defenses that often sit deep against United, allowing their potent attacking trio of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Martial to thrive.

Moreover, Eriksen’s experience in top-level competitions, including the UEFA Champions League and international tournaments, would bring invaluable knowledge and maturity to a relatively young United squad. His ability to perform under pressure and make intelligent decisions in critical moments could prove decisive in big matches, where United have sometimes faltered in recent seasons.

Furthermore, Eriksen’s versatility would offer tactical flexibility to Manchester United. He is comfortable playing as a central midfielder, an attacking midfielder, or even in a deeper playmaking role. This adaptability would allow manager Erik Ten Hag to experiment with different formations and playing styles, keeping opponents guessing and enabling United to vary their approach based on the strengths and weaknesses of their adversaries.

Lastly, Eriksen’s potential partnership with Fernandes in midfield is an exciting prospect. Both players possess exceptional technical ability and a keen eye for goal, making them a formidable duo that could wreak havoc on opposing defenses. Their combined creativity and goal-scoring threat would give Manchester United a dynamic edge in their pursuit of trophies.

In conclusion, Manchester United would greatly benefit from having Christian Eriksen in top form next season. His playmaking abilities, experience, versatility, and potential partnership with Fernandes could elevate United’s attacking prowess and provide the creative spark they have been missing.

