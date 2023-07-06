SPORT

Opinion: Why Manchester United Need Casemiro To Be In Top Form Next Season

Manchester United did very well last season in all competitions, as they were able to win the Carabao Cup, finish third in the English Premier League, and also play an FA Cup final against Manchester City. The club played a lot of matches last season because they were in many competitions, and one of the standout performers for the club was Casemiro.

Casemiro was the shield in the midfield of the club last season, as he was always present to make timely tackles and interceptions in a bid to help his team regain possession or stop their opponents from creating scoring opportunities. In the games where the Brazilian was not on the pitch, it was very easy to penetrate the team’s midfield because other players that occupied his position in this period made the team exposed because of their inability to defend like Casemiro; therefore, given that the club is not likely to sign any defensive midfielder, they will need him to be in top form.

Casemiro was not only helping Manchester United defend; he was also participating in dictating the tempo of the game through his intelligent passes across the midfield. Despite the fact that he is a central defensive midfielder, he still contributed to the team by scoring and creating big chances for his teammates in the final third of the pitch. The club will need the midfielder to keep donating his genius to the team if they are going to compete well in all competitions.

 

