Opinion: Why Manchester United Need Antony To Be In Top Form Next Season

Manchester United were part of the club that invested hugely in the signings of players last season in the English Premier League. In the summer transfer window, the club signed Casemiro from Real Madrid, Malacia from Feyenoord, Eriksen on a free transfer, Lisandro Martinez, and Antony from Ajax.

One of the players who did well among the signings that they made is Antony. Though the player suffered a lot of criticism from some sections of fans due to his style of play, he was crucial for the team as he was among the highest goal scorers for the team last season.

Manchester United will be hoping that the Brazilian winger will be in top form for the club next season because he is important to the way that Erik Ten Hag wants his team to play. He has worked with the coach before at Ajax, and he knows what roles the coach expects him to play whenever he is on the pitch. The energetic player played with utmost passion for the last season, and he was always crucial to winning back the ball whenever the team was out of possession.

The player’s ability to shoot from outside the box also helped the team win against low-blocking teams. The tricky winger caused a lot of problems for defenders due to his ability to dribble past a couple of players with some amazing footwork.

Antony really tried last season, and there will be expectations on him to perform more as the club seeks to win big things in the coming season.

