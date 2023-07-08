Opinion: Why Manchester United Have One Of The Best Midfield Trio Combinations In The EPL Currently

Manchester United performed well under the leadership of Erik Ten Hag last season, as the club was able to win the Carabao Cup and make the top four. The club has a chance of winning major trophies in the coming season because they now have one of the best midfield trio combinations in the English Premier League.

Manchester United have been active in the summer transfer window, and they have been able to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea. The midfielder will be combining with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro to form one of the most formidable trios in the league.

These three players complement each other perfectly. This is because Casemiro will be the shield of the midfield for the trio, just like he was to Modric and Kroos when he was at Real Madrid. The Brazilian defensive midfielder will be instrumental in making last-ditch blocks, tackles, and crucial interceptions. Mount, on the other hand, will be a creative spark in the heart of the midfield, and he will be a workhorse when it comes to helping the club regain possession of the ball from opponents. The player, who is also a ball progressor, will help create space for his teammates through his ability on the ball. Bruno will play as the Chief creator, as he will be playing intelligent passes that can create goalscoring opportunities for his teammates.

There is no doubt that the three players will perform if they are able to gel on time ahead of next season. The pre-season is a crucial time for these three players to get to know each other better so that they can work together to make the club achieve great things.

TheTirelessWriter (

)