Opinion: Why Manchester United Have One Of The Best Centre-Back Pairing In The EPL

Manchester United football club, under the leadership of their head coach Erik Ten Hag, performed exceptionally well in the English Premier League (EPL) last season, as they were able to make the top four by finishing in the third position on the table, thereby making them one of the four clubs that will be representing the Premier League in the UEFA Champions League.

One of the reasons why the team was able to finish in the top four was because they have one of the best centre-back pairings in the English Premier League. The combination of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martnez at the heart of the club’s defense helped the club win games without conceding goals in some matches, and that was why David De Gea was able to win the golden glove after the season ended. The goalkeeper ended up keeping seventeen clean sheets due to the solidity of the Frenchman and the Argentine.

They are one of the best pairings because their skillsets match each other. Martinez is a ball-playing defender, and he has the ability to play intelligent passes from the back. The player is also very aggressive, and it is difficult to go past him. Varane, on the other hand, has more pace than Martinez, which allows him to cover for the defender when he has overlapped. Varane is solid when it comes to aerial duels; his height allows him to clear dangers that come from dangerous crosses into the penalty areas.

Manchester United will be hoping that their two centre-back pairings maintain their fitness and shape ahead of the coming season because the only thing that affected them last session was injuries.

TheTirelessWriter (

)