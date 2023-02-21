Opinion: Why Manchester United Can still Compete for the Premier League title

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Are the Reds legitimate Premier League title challengers given that Manchester United is five points off the lead in the middle of February and has already defeated the two clubs above them in the standings?

The Manchester United Football Club is in an unusual circumstance. The Old Trafford club believes they are a team on the rise once more despite losing their first two matches by an aggregate score of 6-1 to Brighton and Brentford.

No side in the Premier League has accrued more points since those back-to-back losses than the Red Devils. They are third in the standings, after Manchester City and Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag is someone I wish to mention. I agreed with him when he said, “A coach cannot perform magic.” He lied. He is producing nothing less than outstanding work with the squad.

In that locker room, the Dutch coach has created a winning attitude. These little, subtle tweaks were all that were required to get United contending with the best of the best, and the players are starting to believe in themselves again.

Arsenal, who are in first place, have a game in hand over the team from Old Trafford. While United have already faced the top two twice this year, they still have to play Manchester City at The Etihad.

Although that game isn’t until April and there is still plenty of football to be played before then, more points will be lost.

United can hope. United should dream, but getting too far ahead is dangerous. They are fortunate to have a gaffer in Ten Hag who is unwilling to look too far ahead. He never gets distracted by the greater picture and is always focused on the next game. Just win your next game is the general approach.

Okay, so let’s be honest with ourselves: nobody anticipated that the Red Devils would be in this situation, especially given that in years past, by Christmas, United had already lost all hope of winning the title.

If they can call it that, this title challenge has likely arrived a year too soon.

United, on the other hand, can play without any pressure. They technically have a free shot in the Premier League moving forward if they keep performing at this level, and I’d like to think that their spot inside the top four is all but guaranteed if they do. Continue to play fearlessly, keep giving the ball to Marcus Rashford, and let’s see where it takes them.

Another minor point that can work in the favor of Ten Hag’s team is the fact that United likely has the best remaining schedule out of the top three.

Clearly, it’s not simple—no Premier League game is—but compared to their opponents, they’d take the games they still have in a heartbeat. In that sense, their position is favorable.

In the end, United will likely finish third since they are involved in four different competitions and have a roster that is lacking in several key positions. The Red Devils, though, will be close by if the two teams in front of them decide to blunder, since Ten Hag’s club is more than capable of maintaining current form…

More than anything, it simply feels like the United supporters are regaining ownership of our team.

