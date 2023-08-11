Opinion: Why Manchester City Need Phil Foden To Be In Top Form This Season

Manchester City was the best team in Europe last season because of their exceptional performance in all competitions. There were many players who were responsible for their success in winning the English Premier League (EPL), the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League, and one of those players is Phil Foden.

The young Englishman scored a total of eleven goals last season in the league, despite the fact that he missed eight games for the club in the EPL. He also went on to supply assists for his teammates on five different occasions in the league; this shows that whenever the player is on the pitch, his impact is felt and his contributions towards the team’s success are clearly seen. This does mean that with Foden in top form this season, the club can rest assured that they will get many goals and assists.

The 23-year-old is still very hungry for success, judging by the way he plays. Foden is a winner, and he is always looking to improve. He is not satisfied with just winning trophies; he strives to be the best player for the club whenever he is on the pitch, despite the fact that they have a good number of quality players in the team. This hunger for success will drive him to be in top form this season if all goes well for his

Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers in the world, and he has a proven track record of developing young players. He has already helped Foden become a better player, and he will be hoping that the player can help the club win more trophies this season.

