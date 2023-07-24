Opinion: Why Manchester City Need Phil Foden To Be In Top Form Next Season

Manchester City performed exceptionally well in all competitions last season, going on to win the English Premier League (EPL), FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League. There were a lot of players who were responsible for their success in all of these competitions, and one of the players who contributed to the team to a very good extent is Phil Foden.

Despite the fact that Foden struggled with injuries at some point last season, he scored a total of eleven goals for the Manchester club in the EPL, finishing second in terms of the number of goals scored by players in the team, and only Erling Haaland, who scored thirty-six goals, had more goals than him. This statistic shows that the 23-year-old is a very vital player in the City setup, and the club will surely need him to be in top form ahead of next season in a bid to compete for major trophies again.

Foden is a versatile player who can play in a number of positions, but he is at his best when he is given the freedom to roam around the pitch and create chances for his teammates. He is a gifted dribbler who can beat defenders with ease, and this allows him to create space for his teammates in the final third so that they can score goals.

The player has already achieved a lot at his young age and still has the potential to achieve even greater things. If he can stay fit and in form next season, he will be a major asset to City and could help them win even more trophies.

