Opinion: Why Manchester City Need John Stones To Be In Top Form Next Season

Manchester City registered their name in the history books as the second team in the English Premier League to win a treble. The club followed in the footsteps of Manchester United, who are the first team in England to win a treble, as they won the English Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League last season.

One player who was vital for the club last season in their bid to win the treble was John Stones. The Englishman did exceptionally well in almost all the games that he played last season. Stones had to adapt to the tactical tweaks of his coach, Pep Guardiola, so that his team could win games. The former Barcelona coach, who is fond of introducing different styles or patterns of play, decided to play Stone as an “inverted center-back”, that is, as a midfielder and a defender. Stones carried out this role well for the team, as he was switching roles in every match. When Manchester City was in possession of the ball, the player was playing as a midfielder, but whenever they were out of possession, the player would return to his normal defensive duties.

Even in the Champions League final, where there was a lot of pressure, Stones played this role fantastically as his team went on to win by a goal.

Manchester City will definitely need the player to be in top form and shape ahead of next season in their bid to compete for more trophies.

