Opinion: Why Manchester City Erling Haaland To Be In Top Form This Season

Manchester City under the able leadership of former Barcelona coach, Pep Guardiola, did exceptionally well last season as they were able to win the English Premier League, FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League. The club were able to perform well in all these competitions because most of their players were on top form. One of the players whose form helped the club last season to win on multiple fronts is Erling Haaland and there is clearly no doubt that the club will need their talisman to be on top form in the current season.

Haaland had a phenomenal debut season for Manchester City in 2022-23, scoring 52 goals in all competitions, including 36 in the Premier League, the club will need the player to produce these kind of goals in their bid to compete at the highest level again this season. The striker has proven in the past that he knows how to put the ball in the back of the net and there will surely be more expectation on him to score a great number of goals this season and that is one of the reasons why the club need him to be in top shape physically and mentally.

Haaland is motivated to win and he is a very competitive player. The 23 years old is always looking to win. He is also ambitious, and he wants to be the best player in the world. This motivation will help him to stay at the top for the club this season if everything goes well for him like it did last season.

