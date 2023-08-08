OPINION: Why Man Utd Must Secure McTominay, Maguire, Fred & Acquire Kane By All Means

Securing favorable deals for key players is paramount for Manchester United’s future success. Firstly, retaining Scott McTominay is crucial due to his consistent performance throughout the last season. At just 24, his potential for growth remains immense, making him an asset that should not be undervalued. His versatility and dedication make him an integral part of the team’s midfield dynamics.

Furthermore, Harry Maguire’s negotiation requires careful handling. As the team’s defensive linchpin, his contribution to the backline’s stability cannot be overstated. Locking in Maguire’s contract will solidify United’s defense, offering a sense of continuity and leadership that is essential for a club of this stature.

In midfield, Fred’s value should not be underestimated. His work rate and energy provide essential balance and support to the team’s attacking and defensive efforts. Ensuring a reasonable deal for Fred reflects the club’s commitment to maintaining a well-rounded and competitive squad.

However, the icing on the cake would be securing Harry Kane. At 30 years old, his world-class skills and experience could significantly bolster United’s attacking prowess. Kane’s presence could uplift the entire team, while his mentorship could help young talents like Hojlund flourish.

Manchester United’s future hinges on prudent negotiations for McTominay, Maguire, Fred, and the ambitious pursuit of Harry Kane. These moves will not only shape the team’s composition but also its trajectory towards championship glory.

