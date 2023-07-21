Opinion: Why Liverpool Need Thiago Alcantara To Be In Top Form Next Season

Liverpool football club, under the able leadership of their head coach, Jurgen Klopp, struggled to compete for major trophies last season, and they were not also able to make the top four. The club particularly struggled in the middle of the park last season as they were plagued with injuries in the midfield. One of the players that the club missed last season is Thiago Alcantara, and there is no doubt that Klopp will hope that the player can be in top form ahead of next season.

Thiago is the kind of player who brings valuable experience to the team, as we have seen him in his career play at the highest level for both Bayern Munich and the Spanish national team. His leadership on and off the pitch can be beneficial, especially for newcomers to the midfield department. Given that the likes of Henderson and Fabinho are likely to leave Liverpool before the transfer window closes, the former Barcelona player’s experience will be much needed in the middle of the pack.

Another great reason why the club needs the player to be in great shape next season is because he is excellent at keeping possession and controlling the tempo of the game. Liverpool tends to play a high-intensity pressing style, and having a player like Thiago who can hold onto the ball and dictate play can provide some respite for the defense and help manage games more effectively.

Liverpool will only hope that the creative midfielder will not be hampered by injuries ahead of next season.

TheTirelessWriter (

)