Opinion: Why Lisandro Martinez is Manchester United’s best defensive signing since Nemanja Vidic

It’s undeniable that Lisandro Martinez has been one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League this season.

But his fine form has been a bit of an eye-opener. Trawling through Manchester United ’s defensive signings over the years, it’s hard to find a player who has provided as much for their back-line as the Argentine has.

A shout could be Chris Smalling, now at Roma, but his form was too capricious. And of course, there is an argument for Raphael Varane, but the Frenchman did not give enough last season when he came in from Real Madrid to merit such acclaim, his injuries not helping either. Varane has done well this campaign, but that’s while being beside Martinez.

Indeed, the last centre-back to come in and make that much of an impact is Nemanja Vidic who arrived at Old Trafford in 2006 from Spartak Moscow for €8m. The Serbian is only one of a few players who have won the Premier League Player of the Season twice, along with Thierry Henry, Kevin De Bruyne and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Martinez has only been with Man Utd since the summer but you can see how he suits Erik ten Hag’s philosophy. The Dutchman managed Martinez when they were both at Ajax and was able to persuade him to come to his new club last window, in lieu of heavy interest from Arsenal.

But it’s not been plain sailing for Martinez this campaign. There have been a few wobbles earlier in the season but that was more down to the team as a whole. Things have clicked into gear now and the player is a huge presence in defence, so much so that there are calls for the 25-year-old to take the captain’s armband from Harry Maguire, who looks set for a move away in the summer.

At the time, the purchase of Martinez from Ajax for a guaranteed €57.37m plus €10m in add-ons drew criticism because of his height. He stands just 5 ft 7 inches – but his spirited demeanour, aggression, and determination make up for what some perceive to be a lack of physicality. It’s what landed him his name – ‘The Butcher’.

It’s this leadership that’s what endeared Man Utd fans to Martinez. They have been without that cutting edge for years. That sense of fight has been vacant and the side has stumbled through wins with moments of individual brilliance rather than anything as a collective unit with a common goal in mind.

Ten Hag wants to overhaul Man Utd with players brimming with ‘personality.’ He does his due diligence on potential signings and looks at more than just their ability with a football between their feet – a far-cry from Man Utd’s recruitment policy before.

Martinez is symbolic of everything Man Utd have missed and everything they are now heading towards. If a few players come in over the summer with the same bullish mindset, the club can really start looking at title-challenging once again.

