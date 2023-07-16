Opinion: Why Kobbie Mainoo could be crucial for Manchester United this season

When Kobbie Mainoo started Manchester United’s first pre-season friendly of the season against Leeds United, he looked like he’d been a first-teamer for a long time.

His passing, positioning, and use of his body to shield the ball from rival players was a delight to witness. The 18-year-old has starred in United’s development levels and made his first team debut against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup earlier this year.

His weight of passing, ball retention, and vision on the ball enthralled United fans, with Kobbie Mainoo, at times, resembling a Barcelona midfielder with the ease with which he moves and protects the ball.

The midfielder has routinely played in years above his age, which is usually an indication of a player with a lot of promise, which Mainoo has plenty of.

Mainoo possesses the physical prowess to compete in the Premier League, unlike former youth midfielders who may have had the technical ability but lacked the physical prowess to succeed.

In the 11th minute of the pre-season friendly versus Leeds, there was a moment that possibly illustrated why there is such a buzz about the midfielder.

He collected the ball from deep, skipped past two Leeds defenders, and played it down the right for Aaron-Wan Bissaka. It was a little period, only six seconds long, but it demonstrated exactly why Ten Hag had instilled trust in him.

United have lacked that poise when challenged, but Mainoo has the poise to deal with it. Unlike in previous years, academy players will not be thrust into the spotlight without any assistance, thanks to the experience surrounding him. Mainoo has a clear way to make an effect.

Erik Ten Hag made a point of storming over during the Carabao Cup celebrations in March.

He put his arm around the then-17-year-old midfielder and spoke quietly into his ear. Ten Hag stated that United needed to promote a youth player every year, and it would not be shocking if Mainoo was the one chosen, but he isn’t the only contender.

Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez, two United prospects, also shone against Leeds. Both players were on loan last season, but have returned and appear to be on the manager’s radar.

Fernandez, in particular, was outstanding throughout the 45 minutes he played; his passing and enthusiasm were particularly impressive.

Mejbri was particularly impressive in this aspect, and he appeared much more controlled than he did when he came on with the game 4-0 down.

