Opinion: Why Klopp Needs To Start Playing Trent Alexander-Arnold Consistently As A Midfielder

Liverpool Football Club, under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp, didn’t perform as well as many expected last season. This is mainly because the club didn’t win any major trophies and didn’t also make the top four. In a bid to change the narrative of the club as regards their performance on the pitch, they have been very active in the summer transfer window as they have completed the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and Hove Albion and RB Leipzig, respectively. Ahead of next season, Klopp now has a lot of midfielders to choose from, but from what we saw towards the tail end of last season and in the England national team, one player that can perform for the club in the middle of the park is Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The player proved that he can shine for the club at the heart of the midfield when the coach played him there for some matches last season, and he did fantastically. England coach Gareth Southgate also played the player in midfield during the international friendlies, and the player did well in this position. Trent has always been exposed in the right back position, and it may be the right time for the club to switch his position from being a defender to being a midfielder.

It will be interesting to see whether Klopp will start playing the talented player consistently as a midfielder next season as Liverpool seeks to return to winning trophies.

