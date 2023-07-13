OPINION: Why It’s Impossible For Man U To Offer Close To €100M For Roque Despite His Agent’s Claims

While Vitor Roque’s agent claims that Manchester United offered a bid close to €100 million for the talented striker, it’s important to approach these statements with a level of skepticism. Some critics even went as far as suggesting that United’s supposed bid is merely “agent talk”.

The current financial landscape of football, particularly considering Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and United’s own debt situation, casts doubt on the plausibility of such a significant offer.

Manchester United, like many other clubs, must adhere to FFP regulations that monitor clubs’ spending in relation to their revenue. Additionally, United’s existing debt and the need to prioritize financial stability would make it highly unlikely for the club to drop €100 million on a single player.

It is also right to point out that until the club is sold or significant player sales occur, it would be challenging for United to make such a substantial investment. Agent statements should often be taken with a grain of salt, as they frequently aim to create hype or negotiate better terms for their clients. It is not uncommon for agents to inflate or exaggerate offers to enhance their players’ perceived value.

In this case, considering the financial constraints and the sensible approach United would likely take, it seems more plausible that the agent’s claim of a close to €100 million bid from Manchester United may be more fiction than reality.

