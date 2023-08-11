OPINION: Why It Would Be Difficult For Chelsea To Sign Caicedo Ahead Of Liverpool

The transfer window over the last few weeks has been very eventful. The competition displayed by different teams so far during this window is very high. Chelsea has been one of the most active teams so far during the window. They have signed multiple players since the window opened. Despite the fact that they signed multiple players, they have still not signed their main target, which is Caicedo. For over 3 months, Chelsea have been in the race to sign Caicedo from Brighton, but the transfer looks complicated as Chelsea never had the intention of meeting Brighton’s asking price, which is £100 million. Yesterday, Liverpool decided to outbid Chelsea for Caicedo, and it was reported that they submitted a £110 million bid to Brighton. At the moment, Chelsea will have to meet Liverpool’s bid if they are to sign Caicedo. Chelsea would find it difficult to sign Caicedo as their fee is now way too much compared to what was initially planned. Because Chelsea still has multiple signings to make after Caicedo, they will not want to drop the £110 million Liverpool submitted.

Also, for a defensive midfielder, spending more than £100 million looks too much, according to some sources inside Chelsea. At the moment, Chelsea might have to look for another alternative, as the current asking price for Caicedo is way too much compared to what was planned. Currently, it will be difficult for Chelsea to sign Caicedo.

