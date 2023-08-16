Opinion: Why Ibrahim Sangare could just be the solution to solve Klopp’s midfield crisis quickly

Liverpool are said to be competing with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

Following the exits of seasoned combatants Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, the Reds appear to be in serious need of a defensive midfielder. And their need was heightened following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

According to ESPN, Liverpool is one of the elite clubs interested in Ibrahim Sangare. Kiki Musampa, the brother of Sangare’s agent, revealed the reasons for the purported €37 million (£32m) release clause to Good Morning Eredivisie.

According to the source, Nottingham Forest made a deal for Sangare earlier this transfer window but it was rejected. The Ivorian, 25, has been a key player for PSV Eindhoven since joining from French club Toulouse in 2020, appearing in 133 games. During the 2022/23 season, he had five goals and an assist in 29 league appearances as PSV finished second to Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

Liverpool are still trying to recruit Southampton’s Romeo La after losing Brighton’s Moises Caicedo to Chelsea. The Reds had a £111 million bid for Caicedo accepted last Thursday but were unable to persuade the Ecuadorian midfielder to join them, despite having negotiated personal terms with Chelsea since May.

If Chelsea buy La before Liverpool, it might be another setback for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Southampton are still in talks with both clubs about selling La, who wants to leave St Mary’s Stadium after the club was relegated at the end of last season. Klopp would be upset to miss out on a player he has been after for some time, but Ibrahim Sangare could be a good replacement.

So far, Liverpool has brought in Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai to help them contend for the Premier League crown, but neither is a specialist holding midfielder. This is when Sangare’s signing makes sense.

Sangare, a defensive midfielder by trade but capable of playing as a No.8, would provide much-needed security to Liverpool’s backline, similar to what Fabinho has done in recent years. The Ivory Coast international’s style is more than just tackling and getting back ball for his team; he can also contribute goals and assists while acting as a link between midfield and attack.

Because of his diverse skill set, the 25-year-old would be perfectly at home as a No.6 behind Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. Furthermore, Sangare would provide much-needed balance to the Reds’ midfield, which was clearly lacking in their season opener against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

With that said, Sangare might be the answer to Klopp’s midfield dilemma in a hurry.

