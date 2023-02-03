Opinion: Why Graham should start Enzo in Chelsea fixture against Fulham.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A lot went down for Chelsea football club in the past winter transfer window, which ensured that fresh and young talents were recruited.

Names like Mudryk, Enzo, Benoit, Fofana, Felix, and others were added to the squad. Therefore a lot of questions have been ongoing whether Enzo will be starting tonight’s game based on his late arrival at Stamford Bridge.

But I think Graham should try to start Enzo in tonight’s game.

Reasons:

Enzo will enhance the quality of Chelsea’s midfield position: There is no doubt about the quality of performance that Chelsea’s new signing (Enzo Fernandez) will add to Chelsea’s squad tonight if he (Enzo) is featured in today’s game against Fulham. There are great lapses in Chelsea’s midfield position since the absence of N’golo Kanye who has been out of play for a while now courtesy of injury problems. Enzo is a player whose great passing, dribbling, and stamina ability speaks for him whenever he is on the pitch. This means that Enzo will cover up Chelsea’s midfield lapses and stabilize any pressure from any opponent team.

Enzo will provide the great scoring ability for the Chelsea squad because (Enzo) is good at creating chances and scoring goals too: Chelsea attackers will enjoy great scoring instinct provided that Enzo plays tonight’s game against Fulham. This is because Enzo possesses a swift and decisive creative ability which enables him to create chances for goalscoring. Meanwhile, Enzo is liable to score goals too owing to his great shooting ability.

