OPINION: Why Erik Ten Hag Will Be A Great Manager For Manchester United

Before this current Season started which is the 2022/2023 Season, Manchester United hired Erik Ten Hag As their new Manager. Prior to that, he was the Manager at Ajax. Since his arrival at Manchester United, positive improvements have been seen in the Team.

His act of discipline and tactical intelligence have been top notch to the extent that they were the key to his breakthrough so far at Manchester United. Many Manchester United fans have been hoping for Ten hag to be their next Alex Ferguson.

Alex Ferguson is Manchester United’s Greatest Coach and also the Greatest Manager in the Premier League history. He made history by winning the most Premier League titles for Manchester United and also the most by any Team in the League.

Erik ten Hag performances so far have not been discouraging, he his moving in the right path to be one of the Greatest Managers for Manchester United.

He has broken some managerial records in Manchester United despite the fact that he has not spent up to one Season at the Club. In Manchester United’s last game, he became the second Manager to get to the Final in his first season after Mourinho. He also became the First Manager to win 12 consecutive games at Old Trafford. Even Alex Ferguson didn’t achieve that.

Due to his current form and run together with the number of records broken, Erik Ten Hag Will be a Great Manager for Manchester United. Erik ten Hag stats so far at Manchester United:

• 33 games.

• 24 wins.

• 73% win percentage.

• 60 goals.

• 16 cleansheets.

• Final in Carabao Cup.

• Round of 16 in FA Cup.

• Top 4 in the Premier League.

• The only English Team in all 4 Competitions.

At the moment, Manchester United can still win 4 different Trophies this season. The last time they won a trophy was in 2016/2017 Season under Mourinho. The 4 trophies they can win are Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and the Europa League.

Also, Erik Ten Hag is the only Manager to have beaten Arsenal this Season in the Premier League. He also influenced almost all aspect of the Team to the point that he regulated the Wages of the Players. He also made sure that no new player must be signed without his approval.

