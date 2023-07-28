Opinion: Why Crystal Palace Need Eberechi Eze To Be In Top Form Next Season

Crystal Palace performed exceptionally well last season, as they were able to finish in the 11th position in the English Premier League (EPL) after amassing a total of 45 points. There were many players who were crucial in ensuring that the club did well last season, and one of the players who greatly contributed to their success is Eberechi Eze.

Despite the fact that the League requires players to be mentally and physically fit in order for them to thrive, Eberechi appeared in all 38 matches that the club played last season in the EPL. This thus means that the player is always available for selection anytime his coach wants his service, and the player’s availability for matches next season will be crucial for the club in their bid to compete effectively and efficiently.

Eberechi is one of the most skilled players in the Crystal Palace squad. The 25-year-old has the ability to go past his opponents with ease when he has the ball at his feet, which allows him to create space for his teammates in great positions on the pitch.

The attacking midfielder reached his highest tally in a season in terms of goals he has scored for Crystal Palace in the EPL last season, as he scored a total of ten goals for the club, while he also went on to assist his teammates a further four times. The club will hope he is able to match and go past his last season’s scoring records ahead of next season.

Eze does not just score goals and provide assists for his teammates; He is also a good worker off the ball, and he is always willing to help his teammates out when they are not in possession of the ball.

It will be interesting to see whether the player can bring his last season’s form into the coming season.

