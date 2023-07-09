OPINION: Why Colwill Needs To Demand To Be Included In Chelsea’s Starting XI Next Season

Levi Colwill, an exceptional talent in the world of football, has every reason to demand a starting role in Chelsea’s lineup. In the current age of the sport, where young players are making waves and demanding recognition, Colwill’s abilities as a center-back make a strong case for his inclusion in the first team.

With Chelsea’s underwhelming season behind them, there is an opportunity for Colwill to showcase his skills and make a significant impact in the starting XI. While it may be customary for a player of his caliber to demand a spot on the bench at a prestigious club like Chelsea, the circumstances warrant a stronger stance.

One of Colwill’s distinct advantages is his remarkable technical ability. As a center-back, his skills are not limited to defensive prowess alone. He possesses a level of technical giftedness that sets him apart from his peers. His ability to read the game, make accurate passes, and contribute to build-up play adds an extra dimension to his role on the field.

Moreover, Colwill’s development as a player hinges on regular playing time. To fully unlock his potential, he needs to be actively involved in competitive matches. While remaining at Chelsea may present challenges in terms of securing a starting spot, his undeniable talent and hunger for regular football make a strong argument for exploring other opportunities if necessary.

The competition within Chelsea’s squad is fierce, but Colwill’s outstanding abilities should not go unnoticed. With a renewed determination to prove himself, he has the potential to rise above the ranks and establish himself as an indispensable asset to the team.

