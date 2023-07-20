Opinion: Why Chelsea’s owner should not sign Maguire.

Recent rumors and speculations emerging from diverse sport media sources have reported that Chelsea football club are likely to sign a central defender who will have to cover up for Wesley Fofana who might be missing most games in the upcoming season due to his ACL injury.

Reports suggested that Chelsea are considering signing Harry Maguire from Manchester United Football Club.

However, it will be a poor decision for Chelsea’s owner to resolve signing Harry Maguire.

Reason:

Harry Maguire won’t offer much positive vibes to the Chelsea squad: As it stands now, Harry Maguire has little or no defensive skill, which led to him being benched in most of the matches played by Manchester United last season. The ones he was introduced into ended poorly for Manchester United as he (Maguire) either scores an own goal or makes a defensive error that will lead to the squad (Manchester United) conceding a goal or goals. There is every tendency that he might flop at Chelsea and continue in his poor form.

It would be nice to keep Chalobah instead of signing Harry Maguire.

