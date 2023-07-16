Opinion: Why Chelsea’s Confidence In Making Jackson Their Main Striker Might Not Turn Out Well.

Chelsea had a serious issue with their attack last season because they lacked a true prolific striker who could help them convert chances appropriately in matches. The likes of Kai Havertz, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, and even Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang all flopped playing in that Centre-Forward position for Chelsea last season which greatly affected the team’s attacking plays in all competitions.

In an attempt to solve their goalscoring problem of last season, the Blues went into the market to get Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal who made them cough 35 million pounds to get his services this summer. The Senegalese International is a promising young player who showed his immense quality at Villarreal last season, being a solid contributor to most of the team’s wins in the Spanish La Liga last season.

Well, in as much as Nicolas Jackson is a brilliant baller, I still believe Chelsea’s confidence in making him their main striker might not turn out well for them next season. Presently, Chelsea’s striking options for next season are Nicolas Jackson, Armando Broja, and possibly Christopher Nkunku. Out of these three players, Nicolas Jackson will most likely be the main man in the striking position for Chelsea and lots of goals will be expected from him.

In all honesty, the 20-year-old isn’t a striker who can guarantee Chelsea 20+ league goals in a season which is what the team demands at the moment. There is a huge possibility of Nicolas Jackson not delivering lots of goals for Chelsea next season because he plays more like a playmaker than a goal-poacher. I believe the Blues are putting the responsibility of their striking position on Nicolas Jackson who I believe isn’t good enough to meet the goal demands of this club.

