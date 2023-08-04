SPORT

Opinion: Why Chelsea Will Struggle To Win The English Premier League Next Season

Joner
Chelsea football club, under the leadership of different coaches, struggled to perform at the highest level last season despite the fact that the club signed a couple of good players. The club finished outside the top ten for the first time in many years, and they will be looking forward to the opportunity to do better ahead of the coming season, which will start this month.

The London club has signed Pochetino as their new manager, and they have also signed a couple of players in a bid to compete for trophies, but there is a likelihood that the club will struggle in the English Premier League (EPL) next season.

Chelsea will struggle in the Premier League next season because they have only a few experienced players in the squad currently. The club sold most of their experienced players in the summer transfer window, and this decision might come back to hurt them.

There is a likelihood that Chelsea will improve on their performance next season, but winning the league will be a huge task for them. This is because other teams that finished ahead of them last season have done well to improve their squad by signing top players that they can easily integrate into their team.

Pochetino has a lot of work to do ahead of the coming season, and this is because most of Chelsea’s players struggled to do well last season. It will be interesting to see whether or not the team can compete for the league title next season.

 

 

