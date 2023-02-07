Opinion: Why Chelsea should also be investigated by EPL for FFP rules as Man City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Since the news broke that Manchester City has been charged with Financial Fair Play (FFP) violations, there has been much discussion about whether or not other clubs should also be investigated for similar infringements. One club that has been mentioned in this regard is Chelsea.

Chelsea is no stranger to controversy when it comes to financial regulations. In 2009, the club was fined £20 million by the European Commission for breaking the rules of the EU’s competition law. This case was brought on because of their involvement in “third-party ownership” of players. The club also received a transfer ban in 2009, although this was later overturned.

In recent years, Chelsea has also been linked to allegations of circumventing FFP rules. It has been reported that the club has benefited from a sponsorship deal with the company “Gazprom,” which has been accused of being a “sham” arrangement. This deal has been linked to the club receiving around £50 million a season since the 2014/15 season.

Furthermore, Chelsea has also been accused of misreporting its financial figures in order to comply with FFP regulations. It has been alleged that the club has artificially inflated the value of their sponsorship deals, as well as their commercial income, in order to meet the requirements of FFP.

Given the allegations and evidence that have already been made public, it is clear that Chelsea should face a similar investigation to Manchester City. It is essential that all clubs are held to the same standards of financial regulation and that the rules are enforced fairly and without bias.

It is important that any investigation into Chelsea is conducted properly and that the club is given a fair hearing. If the allegations are found to be true, then the club should face the same consequences as Manchester City. This would ensure that the rules of FFP are applied equally and that nobody is above the law.

