Opinion: Why Chelsea Needs Kepa To Be In Top Form Next Season

Chelsea football club, under the leadership of different managers, struggled to perform last season as they finished outside the top ten for the first time in a very long time. In a bid for the club to perform next season, they have been very active in the summer transfer window in order to get players that will engender more productivity for the club in all positions. One position where it is not likely that the club will sign a player is the goalkeeping position, and this means that there are high chances that the club will maintain Kepa Arrizabalaga as their first-choice goalkeeper.

The Chelsea goalkeeper cannot be blamed for his performances last season; this is because almost all the players in the team didn’t perform up to standards, and the club will only be hoping that the goalkeeper is in top form ahead of the coming season so that the club can be able to compete with other clubs at the highest level.

Kepa is a modern-day goalkeeper because he is very good with the ball at his feet, thereby making it easier for him to distribute passes to his teammates. The Spaniard can also make some brilliant saves, and this is one of the reasons the club didn’t sell the goalkeeper in this transfer window.

Chelsea trust Kepa to do well in his position as a goalkeeper at the club, and if the club is going to win big trophies, they will need the former Athletic Bilbao player to be in very good shape and form.

TheTirelessWriter (

)