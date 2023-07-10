Opinion: Why Chelsea Needs A Right Winger

Chelsea football club, under the leadership of different managers, struggled to perform at the highest level as they finished outside of the top ten for the first time in a very long period of time. In a bid for the club to return to their ways of winning trophies, they have been very active in the transfer window, as they have gotten a new coach and a new striker.

Chelsea needs a right winger because they don’t have like-for-like competition for Noni Madueke, who looks like the main man that will be playing that position for Chelsea in the coming season. Chelsea has sold lots of players in what is a summer clear-out, and if they don’t sign a quality attacker on the right wing, there is a likelihood that they will struggle in that position next season.

Chelsea needs a right winger who is not only able to dribble like Madueke but who is also able to help the club win games by scoring goals and assisting his teammates. Chelsea suffered last season because their wingers were not able to create big chances for their teammates. Getting a suitable right winger will help the team get more scoring opportunities so that they can compete effectively and efficiently.

The club has identified a lot of targets in the summer transfer window to provide cover for this position, and it will be interesting to see whether they will be able to sign a player that can make a difference in their squad next season.

