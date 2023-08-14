Opinion: Why Chelsea Need Thiago Silva To Be In Top Form This Season

Chelsea football club struggled defensively last season in the English Premier League (EPL), as they were able to keep only ten clean sheets in the league. In a bid for the club to do well defensively, they have signed a couple of defenders, but the fact remains that despite their acquisitions in the summer transfer window, they still need Thiago Silva to be in top form this season.

There is no doubt that Chelsea need the 38-year-old defender due to the fact that he is one of the most experienced defenders in Europe currently. The defender has garnered experience over the years at top clubs like AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, and he can easily pass on his years of great experiences to the youngsters coming into the squad and even to some of the established players at the club.

Silva is very solid defensively, and he is very instrumental to the team when it comes to building plays from the back. The player’s ability to play intelligent passes from the back helps him connect with attackers in vintage positions.

The performance of the defender against Liverpool yesterday shows that the Brazilian will be crucial for Chelsea this season.

Despite the fact that Silva is not currently the club’s captain, he is a well-respected player within the ranks, and this is because he usually puts in decent performances despite the fact that he is not as young as other players in the squad.

It will be interesting to see whether the player can help his side win trophies this season.

