Opinion: Why Chelsea Need Sterling To Be In Top Form Next Season

Chelsea football club, under the leadership of different coaches, struggled in all competitions last season as they were neither effective nor efficient in their style of play, and this caused them not to win any trophies. In a bid for the London club to perform at the highest level in the coming season, there is clearly no doubt that they need all their players to be in top form, especially in their attacking department because they really struggled to score goals last season. One of the players that the club needs to be in top form is Raheem Sterling to bring their woes to an end.

Chelsea signed Sterling from Manchester City in the last summer transfer window in anticipation that the player would replicate the form he had at City, but unfortunately for them, the player struggled to find his feet for them, and the problem was not just with the winger but with the entire team. There is clearly no doubt that if Chelsea wants to succeed in competing for major trophies, they will need Raheem to be in good physical and mental shape.

Chelsea will benefit from Sterling’s ability to score goals if the player can hit the ground running next season. Despite the fact that the player is a winger, he has scored 171 goals in the English Premier League out of 511 appearances. This testifies that he is not a bad goalscorer, and on his day, he can deliver the team by putting the ball in the back of the net.

Sterling is very tricky with the ball at his feet, as he can use body movements and pace to go past opponents so that he can create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

The 28-year-old has the chance to prove what he is capable of doing next season, and it will be interesting to see whether the player can help his team compete for trophies.

