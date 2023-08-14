Opinion: Why Chelsea Need Enzo Fernandez To Be In Top Form This Season

Chelsea football club struggled to perform at the highest level last season, and the consequence of their performance last season is that they will not be able to compete for any European trophy this season. Despite the London club’s performance last season, one player that did well in the middle of the park was Enzo Fernandez, and it is crystal clear that Chelsea will need him to be in very good form this season in their bid to compete for trophies.

Enzo showed that he has what it takes to help Chelsea this season yesterday in the game against Liverpool, as he put on a fine performance. The World Cup winner dominated the Liverpool midfield with his deft touches, dribbles, and long-range passes, and he also covered a lot of ground on the pitch. Chelsea will definitely hope that the player can maintain such a great level of performance in most of the matches that they will be playing this season.

The player has to be in top shape and form this season because it is clear that whenever he is on the pitch, he makes the midfield balanced, protected, and creative.

Fernandez is a player who is not afraidof receiving the ball in deep areas, and this helps Chelsea build their plays from the defensive unit to the midfield. Given that there are still more games to be played this season, Chelsea will need the Argentine to stay fit throughout the whole season so that he can help them win trophies.

