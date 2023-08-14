Opinion: Why Chelsea Need Ben Chilwell To Be In Top Form This Season

Chelsea football club, under the able leadership of different managers, struggled last season as they were not able to qualify for any European competition and they were also not able to win any trophies. The club has made a very good decision to bring in Mauricio Pochettino, who has vast experience in coaching, to bring out the best in the players that flopped last season. One of the players that the club will be hoping to be in top form under their new coach is Ben Chilwell.

There is clearly no doubt that the 26-year-old left back is a fantastic player whenever he is in top form. The player is a very good attacking full-back, and he is capable of providing a lot of width and creativity for Chelsea’s attack. Just as we saw yesterday, the player was a threat to Liverpool’s defense in the wing-back position, and his crosses were top-notch.

The player’s all-around performance in the club’s first English Premier League game this season shows that he still has what it takes to make an impact in the first team.

Chilwell is very comfortable when he is in possession of the ball, and this helps Chelsea play comfortably at the back.

Given that Chilwell has been made vice captain this season, the Englishman will want to do everything in his power to justify his new leadership responsibility in the squad, which will in turn favor the team if all goes well for him.

The London Club will also hope that the player maintains a good fitness level so that he will be available for selection whenever his service is needed.

It will be interesting to see whether the former Leicester City player can help Chelsea compete for trophies this season.

Dear esteemed readers, please like, share, and comment on your views below.

TheTirelessWriter (

)