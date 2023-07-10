OPINION: Why Chelsea Doesn’t Need A Player Like Dusan Vlahović

Recent reports suggest that Chelsea is not actively pursuing negotiations for the acquisition of Dusan Vlahović, and this may indeed be a wise decision. Observing Vlahović’s performances during his time at Juventus, it becomes evident that there are valid concerns surrounding his suitability for the team. Additionally, rumors suggest that the player has been battling muscular injuries for a significant period, further adding to the potential risks associated with his signing. As a result, it is in Chelsea’s best interest to avoid taking on such a liability.

One key aspect that raises doubts about Vlahović’s fit at Chelsea is his underwhelming performances during his stint with Juventus. Reports and evaluations from numerous sources indicate that the Serbian striker failed to make a substantial impact and struggled to consistently deliver the desired results. Such a track record raises concerns about whether Vlahović possesses the necessary skills and adaptability to thrive in the highly competitive Premier League.

Furthermore, the persistent muscular injury that Vlahović has allegedly carried for the past 18 months is a cause for additional apprehension. Injuries can significantly impede a player’s progress, affecting their performance and diminishing their value to the team. Given the physically demanding nature of English football, it would be imprudent for Chelsea to invest in a player who may struggle to maintain peak fitness and endure the rigors of the game.

Considering these factors, it is commendable that Chelsea has refrained from engaging in negotiations for Vlahović’s services. The club must prioritize securing players who can make an immediate impact and contribute positively to their aspirations for success. While Vlahović may possess potential, the risks associated with his inconsistent performances and persisting injury concerns make it a prudent decision for Chelsea to explore other options in the striker department.

