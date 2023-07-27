Opinion: Why captaincy might bring out the best in Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes’ talent has never been in doubt, but he hasn’t always come off as a natural leader. Last season, for example, at Anfield, the Portuguese midfielder was chastised for what many saw as petulance as Manchester United were humiliated 7-0 by Liverpool.

Following Erik Ten Hag’s decision to remove Harry Maguire’s armband, Fernandes has been anointed United’s new captain. Some may find this a strange pick, but there’s reason to believe captaincy will bring out the best in the 28-year-old, both as a player and as a person.

Fernandes has a commanding personality. He never stops talking and gesticulating on the pitch, bothering officials as much as he can. Fernandes is also known for expecting the best standards from his teammates, and he isn’t afraid to express this to them during games.

The internet, at its most destructive, engulfs Fernandes. It can impair his judgement and even alter his body language, as shown in the second half of the aforementioned 7-0 loss to Liverpool. Fernandes, on the other hand, is always working to better Manchester United as a team. Even if teammates are irritated, it’s not about his ego.

The increased responsibility of captain should help Fernandes to settle down as a character. Teammates will now look to the 28-year-old for guidance in difficult situations. Fernandes’ role in the squad has shifted, and Ten Hag will not allow the kind of attitude he observed at Anfield now that the Portuguese captain is in charge.

Ten Hag may have considered how Mikel Arteta’s choice to give Martin Odegaard the Arsenal captaincy brought out the best in the Norwegian last season before handing Fernandes the armband. Odegaard, who had not previously been regarded as a natural leader, was encouraged by the responsibility and reached a new level in his performances.

At Arsenal, Odegaard is surrounded by a group of other leaders, and Fernandes will have a similar situation at Old Trafford. Casemiro, for example, has top-level experience and will advise younger players. Raphael Varane will do the same, while Marcus Rashford is entrenched in Manchester United’s history and culture, having come through the club as a teenager.

Ten Hag has concentrated on adding strong characteristics to the group he inherited at Old Trafford since his arrival last summer.

Casemiro was among them, having joined from Real Madrid. Lisandro Martinez was another example of an Argentine who brought a fighting spirit to Manchester United. However, Fernandes was already at the club when Ten Hag came, and the former Ajax manager plainly regards him as a constructive influence.

It will not be Fernandes’ only responsibility to lead United through the 2023/24 season, but the fact that Ten Hag has named the Portuguese international as the club’s new captain tells a lot about his stature in the eyes of the Dutch manager. Ten Hag may be utilising the captain’s armband to elicit even better performance from one of his finest players.

