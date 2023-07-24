Opinion: Why Caicedo would be Chelsea’s most important signing since N’Golo Kante

Chelsea appear to have had one main aim this summer: sign Moises Caicedo. So far, they’ve flattered to deceive. After weeks of negotiating, the Blues have yet to match Brighton & Hove Albion’s €115 million asking price, with Chelsea’s last bid hovering around the €80 million mark, plus add-ons. N’Golo Kante suffers another injury setback as Chelsea prepares to face AC Milan. Negotiations look to be dragging on, with neither team wanting to meet in the middle and Brighton adamant that he is worth what Arsenal paid for Declan Rice.

Chelsea, who apparently want to pay up to €90 million on the Ecuador international, are having difficulty with this.

Caicedo, on the other hand, is undoubtedly the west London club’s major aim in the middle of the park, which means they must finalise a deal. That knowledge is also likely known to the Brighton hierarchy, placing Chelsea in a tough situation.

Chelsea’s midfield has been destroyed by sales, with Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N’Golo Kante, and Mason Mount all moving since the start of 2023, leaving Mauricio Pochettino very thin in this position – which is why Caicedo is so important.

Andrey Santos, the Brazilian youth recruited from Vasco da Gama, could be an important player next season, while Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei have also impressed in pre-season and might be given major game time if not loaned away.

Caicedo, on the other hand, is a must-have at Chelsea and might be the club’s most essential addition since N’Golo Kante in 2016.

The first reason is owing to the aforementioned choices in Chelsea’s midfield, as well as the sales they’ve made. After having the most bloated roster in world football last season, the Blues currently have relatively few options in central midfield, with the majority having very little first-team experience.

Caicedo isn’t a huge boost in terms of experience (he has only 101 senior matches, 45 of which have come in the Premier League), but he is a proven commodity.

Chelsea’s dearth of midfield depth means the Blues may just pay Brighton’s asking price to ensure Caicedo comes through the door.

Furthermore, the Ecuadorian is one of the best young midfielders in the world. He has tremendous press resistance, most likely as a result of outstanding coaching from Roberto De Zerbi, and his ability to play from all angles is far beyond his years.

Caicedo is able to move his body to avoid pressure even when pressured, and he is always so comfortable, which means he is rarely flustered even when facing his own goal.

His first touch is nearly always flawless, allowing him to swivel on the ball and complete the following phase of play flawlessly. Caicedo is a big part of how De Zerbi’s Brighton were able to engineer their own transitions last season, by luring the press and launching into a self-made counter-attack.

Caicedo’s defensive impact, along with his springy mobility, means he made 1.60 interceptions per 90 minutes last season – no Chelsea player with over 100 minutes in the Premier League made more.

Caicedo also has a possible SciSkill rating of 129.2 according to SciSports, FootballTransfers’ statistical partner. If he joins Chelsea, he will become the player with the highest potential rating in their team; currently, Levi Colwill has the most potential in the Chelsea roster, with a SciSkill potential rating of 123.4.

Another important reason why Caicedo is so important to Chelsea is what his arrival would signify for Enzo Fernandez.

Enzo’s outstanding achievements at the 2022 World Cup led Chelsea to pay a British record €115 million to sign him in January, despite the fact that he had joined from Benfica six months previously for less than €20 million.

Fernandez is a fantastic footballer, but he was a tremendous investment from Chelsea, and he has yet to be deployed in a role that brings out the best in him. Although Fernandez can play as a lone number six, he is severely limited in this position.

At Benfica, his best playing came with the protection of Florentino Luis behind him, allowing Enzo to advance into offensive areas and show off his assortment of passes and world-class vision.

There have been hints of this at Chelsea, such as his assists for Joao Felix against West Ham and Kai Havertz against Leicester, but his final-third effectiveness has been concealed by the role he’s been compelled to play at Stamford Bridge.

Luis’ position next to Enzo at Benfica reduced defensive pressure on the Argentine, which had previously been a problem at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo is a physical, aggressive defensive midfielder who lacks the discipline required to play in the base of the midfield. Furthermore, he isn’t particularly quick, which makes him easier to avoid – Caicedo’s outstanding athleticism would disguise all of these flaws.

Chelsea must sign Caicedo, first and foremost because he is a fantastic defensive midfielder with incredible press resistance, but also because he would free up Enzo Fernandez and allow Chelsea to bring out the best in their Argentine star.

