Opinion: Why Brighton and Hove Albion Need Kaoru Mitoma To Be In Top Form Next Season

Brighton and Hove Albion, under the leadership of their head coach, Roberto De Zerbi, performed brilliantly last season as they were able to finish in the top six. There were many players that were instrumental to the club’s success last season, and there is clearly no doubt that Kaoru Mitoma is one of those players that helped the club achieve what they achieved in the English Premier League (EPL).

Mitoma’s performance last season shows that the club will need him ahead of next season. The player scored seven goals last season and went on to assist his teammates a further five times out of the thirty-three appearances that he made for the club in the EPL. The above statistics show that the player is fit enough to be available for matches when needed, and he also contributes to the club’s success in the final third.

Mitoma is also a very good dribbler, just as we saw last season. The player troubled his opponents through his dribbling tricks, which allowed him to go past defenders with ease, thereby creating more space for the player to either score or lay an assist for his teammates.

The 26-year-old is suitable for how De Zerbi wants his attackers to play because he is a hard worker and is always willing to track back in a bid to help his teammates defensively.

There is no doubt that, with the player’s performance last season for the club, they will only hope that he can maintain top form ahead of next season.

